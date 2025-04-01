Meet Mumbai Indians star bowler Ashwin Kumar who achieved this record in his IPL debut match

Apr 1, 2025, 08:11 AM IST
Mumbai Indians' left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar made a sensational debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on March 31, delivering the most impressive bowling spell by an Indian bowler on their IPL debut.
The 23-year-old shredded the opposition to pieces with a blistering spell while playing for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai.
Ashwani Kumar joined an elite list of bowlers in IPL history to take four or more wickets on his debut.
Debuting for Mumbai Indians, Ashwani picked up a wicket with the very first ball of his IPL career, dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane.
He did not let up in the second over, picking up Rinku Singh and Manish Pandey in successive deliveries, before mopping up Andre Russell in his third.
Ashwani Kumar, a young fast bowler from Mohali, made waves with his impressive performances in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 tournament. He's particularly renowned for his skills in bowling during death overs.
Mumbai Indians took notice and acquired him for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega auction
Interestingly, Ashwani was part of the Punjab Kings squad in 2024 but didn't get a chance to play a single game for the franchise.