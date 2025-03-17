Mar 17, 2025, 04:43 PM IST
Meet Maddie Hamilton, Yashaswi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfriend
Maddie Hamilton, a student from the United Kingdom, has garnered attention in the cricketing world due to her association with Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Reports suggest that Maddie and Yashasvi have been in a relationship for approximately three years.
Maddie has been a consistent presence at Yashasvi's cricket matches, often seen cheering him on from the stands.
During the IPL 2024 season, Maddie was spotted attending several Rajasthan Royals games, further fueling speculation about their relationship.
Maddie has established a strong rapport with Yashasvi's family and friends, showcasing her camaraderie with Jaiswal's inner circle.
While maintaining a relatively low profile, Maddie's appearances in group photos with Yashasvi and his friends have caught the attention of fans and media alike.
Despite the visible closeness, both Maddie and Yashasvi have remained private about their relationship, neither confirming nor denying the rumors.
Maddie's involvement in Yashasvi's life highlights a beautiful blend of cultures, with her embracing Indian cricket and its vibrant community.
Their rumored relationship has been a topic of discussion across various media platforms, with fans expressing curiosity and support.
