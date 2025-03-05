Mar 5, 2025, 03:02 PM IST
Meet Dani Willis, beautiful wife of Australian player Steve Smith, she lives in....
Aseem Sharma
Steve Smith has made his name not only on the cricket field but also in his personal life as his love story has also been very interesting.
Smith's wife Dani Willis is a lawyer by profession. The two met for the first time in 2011.
After dating for a few years, Smith proposed to Dani at the Roffell Center in New York.
Before getting into a relationship, they first met in a dance bar.
Smith and Dani got married on September 15, 2018.
Smith has often claimed that Dani has been very supportive of him. She stood by him even at the time when the cricketer was banned.
Dani is quite active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on Instagram of her latest activities.
Apart from being a lawyer, Dani is also an excellent swimmer and a polo player.
Next:
Shubman Gill vs Travis Head after 52 ODIs: Who opener has a better record?
Click To More..