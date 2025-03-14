Meet cricketer Deepak Chahar's wife who is as stunning as any Bollywood diva

Mar 14, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Deepak Chahar's wife Jaya Chahar is the founder of Trade Fantasy Game (TFG), a unique skill based sports gaming platform.
Jaya has completed her engineering degree from a reputable university. She works as a model and has collaborated with several brands.
Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj met through a mutual friend. They got married in 2022 in a private ceremony.
Jaya is active on social media platforms like Instagram. She often shares pictures and updates about her personal life.
Jaya comes from a middle-class family. Her parents are supportive of her career choices.
Jaya enjoys traveling, reading, and listening to music. She is also passionate about fitness and wellness.
She prefers to focus on her career and family rather than seeking media attention.
Jaya has accompanied Deepak to several public events, including cricket matches and award functions.