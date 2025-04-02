Virat Kohli vs Shubman Gill: Who reigns supreme in IPL after 105 matches?

Apr 2, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Virat Kohli has been playing IPL since its inception in 2008, he has featured in more matches than Shubman Gill. So, we will compare his stats as per the number of matches Shubman Gill has played in IPL.
Shubman Gill has scored 3,287 runs in 102 innings he played in 105 matches.
Virat Kohli made just 2,521 runs in 97 innings he played in his first 105 matches.
Gill scored these runs with an average of 37.76 and a strike rate of 136.33.
On the other hand, the RCB star averaged 30.37 and had a strike rate of 123.27 in his first 105 matches.
On the half-century front, Gill has smashed 20 fifty-plus scores so far.
While Kohli hit 15 half-centuries in his first 105 matches.