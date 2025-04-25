Apr 25, 2025, 05:29 PM IST
In IPL 2025, Virat Kohli is showcasing his prowess to the world with his bat and achieving milestones with each game.
In the previous game vs Rajasthan Royals, Kohli hammered 70 off just 42 balls.
He smashed 8 fours and 2 maximums in his innings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
With this stellar inning, he crossed the milestone of 3,500 T20 runs in Bengaluru.
Not only this, he even became the only player in the world to score 3,500 T20 runs at a single venue.
Virat Kohli is also India's highest scorer in T20 cricket with over 13,000 runs.