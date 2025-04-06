Travis Head vs Shubman Gill: Stats and records ahead of SRH vs GT clash

Apr 6, 2025, 05:46 PM IST
Travis Head made his IPL debut in 2016 with RCB while, Shubman Gill was given chance by KKR in 2018.
Since 2016, Head has played just 29 matches whereas Gill has featured in 106 games so far.
Travis Head has scored 912 runs so far with an average of 36.48 and a 176.40 strike rate.
On the other hand, Shubman Gill has 3,301 runs to his name with an average of 37.51 and a 136.12 strike rate.
Travis Head has one century and 4 half-centuries to his name including the best score of 102 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Shubman Gill has scored a ton on four different occasions and has 20 half-centuries to his name. His best score is 129, which came against Mumbai Indians in 2023.
Apart from batting, Travis Head has also bowled a few overs in IPL. In the 29 matches he played, Head has taken two wickets, which came in the 2017 edition of IPL.
Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has never tried hi hands in bowling.