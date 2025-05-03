Teams to finish at bottom of Points Table in last 5 IPL seasons

May 3, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
Currently, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is at the bottom of the Points Table and MS Dhoni-led side became the first team to get eliminated from the Playoffs race.
Mumbai Indians (MI) finished at the 10th position last year.
IPL 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was at the 10th spot in this season.
IPL 2023
Mumbai Indians were last at the 10th position in the ten-team IPL season.
IPL 2022
Sunrisers Hyderabad were at the bottom of the Points Table.
IPL 2021
Rajasthan Royal (RR) were at the last (8th) position in 2020.
IPL 2020