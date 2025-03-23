SRH vs RR: Head-to-head records and stats comparison in IPL

Mar 23, 2025, 10:01 AM IST
In match no 2 of IPL 2025, last year's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals. Let us compare both the teams on basis of records and statistics.
Talking about their last five encounters, SRH has won 3 times and RR has won 2.
SRH and RR first faced each other in IPL 2013 in Jaipur, which was won by the home team by 8 wickets.
Between the two teams, RR skipper Sanju Samson has scored 698 runs, which is the highest among these franchises.
SRH vs RR will be played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where the home side has emerged victorious in 4 out of five games.
While SRH is led by Pat Cummins, RR will again play under the leadership of Sanju Samson in IPL 2025.