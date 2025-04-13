SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Mohammad Shami records worst bowling figures for an Indian

Apr 13, 2025, 10:17 AM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Mohammad Shami had a forgettable night on Saturday as he recorded the most expensive bowling figures in IPL history for an Indian.
Shami leaked 75 runs from his 4-over spell against Punjab Kings posting 245/6 on board in 20 overs.
This is the second-most expensive spell in IPL history and the most expensive by an Indian.
Shami got hit three boundaries in his first over by Prabhsimran Singh.
The worst was yet to come for Shami as he bowled the 20th over which was hammered by Marcus Stoinis where the batter tonked him for four consecutive sixes to close out Punjab innings.
Meanwhile, Shami has played 6 matches this IPL season so far and taken 5 wickets.