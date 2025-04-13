Siraj or Shubman Gill: Who is richer GT player in IPL 2025?

Apr 13, 2025, 11:59 AM IST
Gujarat Titans has a lineup of the richest cricket players in its squad. But who is more richer GT player between Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill?
On one hand, Siraj has been signed by GT for Rs 12.25 crore in IPL 2025.
On the other hand, Shubman Gill is getting Rs 16.5 crore to play for the Gujarat side.
With these figures, Shubman is a clear winner and has more earnings than Siraj in IPL 2025 but there's a catch.
Considering BCCI contracts, brand deals, and an IPL contract, Siraj reportedly has a net worth of Rs 57 crore.
Gill, on the other hand, at the age of 25 currently has a net worth of Rs 34 crore.
Meanwhile, the richest player in the GT squad is Jos Buttler with a net worth of Rs 137 crore and an IPL contract of Rs 15.75 crore.