Rohit Sharma adds another jewel to his crown, becomes 1st MI batter to...

Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma on Thursday scripted history, after he scored 53 off just 36 balls against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
With this knock, he also became the 1st Mumbai Indians batter to touch the 6,000-run mark for the franchise in IPL.
He is also the second player ever to score 6,000 runs for a single franchise in T20 cricket.
He is just behind Virat Kohli, who achieved this feat for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Rohit Sharma is also the former skipper of MI, as he was replaced by Hardik Pandya last year.
In 10 matches so far, Rohit has scored 293 runs at 155.03 strike rate.