PSL's most expensive player David Warner gets only Rs ..., much less than Rishabh Pant's salary

Apr 18, 2025, 12:42 PM IST
Indian Premier League is the richest cricket league in the world where players get a hefty amount of money each year, which many other cricketers fail to earn in their entire career.
Pakistani cricket fans often compare the Pakistan Super League with the IPL.
However, there is no match between PSL with IPL, both in terms of money and global popularity.
Rishabh Pant is the most expensive player in the IPL 2025, who was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore
On the other hand, David Warner is the most expensive player in PSL 2025.
Warner is leading the Karachi Kings team in PSL 2025 and will reportedly get Rs 2.58 crore.
The minimum base price in IPL is Rs 30 lakh whereas in PSL, emerging category players get just Rs 16 lakh and 44 thousand Pakistani rupees.
PSL was also recently trolled on social media for giving a hair dryer to one of its players as an award for being Man of the Match.