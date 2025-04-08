Apr 8, 2025, 08:58 PM IST
PBKS star all-rounder Priyansh Arya hammered his maiden century in the IPL off just 39 balls against Chennai Super Kings.
With his hard-hitting knock, Punjab Kings managed to touch the 150-run mark in the 13th over.
The left-handed batter from New Delhi was signed for Rs 3.80 crore by the Mohali-based IPL franchise.
Not only a century, but Priyansh also became the fourth batter in the IPL to hit six on the first ball of an IPL match.
Former Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper batter Naman Ojha was the first player ever to hit six on the first ball of a contest. Apart from Naman and Priyansh, Virat Kohli and Phil Salt have also done this in their IPL career.