Apr 14, 2025, 04:27 PM IST

Players with highest fantasy points in IPL 2025 until Match 29

Aseem Sharma

In IPL 2025, 29 matches have been played and many players have showcased their outstanding and match-winning performances so far.

Let us take a look at the top 5 players with the highest fantasy points until Match No. 29.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - With 563 fantasy points, Lucknow Super Giants' star Nicholas Pooran is at No. 1 on the list. He has scored 349 with bat at a strike rate of 215.43, which includes 4 half-centuries.

Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) - He has scored 329 runs so far in 6 matches, taking his fantasy points this season to 506.

Hardik Pandya (MI) - Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya is at No. 3 on the list with 425 fantasy points. He missed the first game of IPL 2025 due to a ban but still managed to score 83 runs and take 10 wickets in the five games he played.

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - He has also played 5 games so far and is at No. 4 on the list with 393 fantasy points.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - In the 6 matches so far, he has scored just one run with the bat but has been a great bowling resource for the Chennai Super Kings as he has picked up 12 wickets for his team.

