Players with highest fantasy points in IPL 2025 until Match 29

Apr 14, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
In IPL 2025, 29 matches have been played and many players have showcased their outstanding and match-winning performances so far.
Let us take a look at the top 5 players with the highest fantasy points until Match No. 29.
Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - With 563 fantasy points, Lucknow Super Giants' star Nicholas Pooran is at No. 1 on the list. He has scored 349 with bat at a strike rate of 215.43, which includes 4 half-centuries.
Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) - He has scored 329 runs so far in 6 matches, taking his fantasy points this season to 506.
Hardik Pandya (MI) - Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya is at No. 3 on the list with 425 fantasy points. He missed the first game of IPL 2025 due to a ban but still managed to score 83 runs and take 10 wickets in the five games he played.
Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - He has also played 5 games so far and is at No. 4 on the list with 393 fantasy points.
Noor Ahmad (CSK) - In the 6 matches so far, he has scored just one run with the bat but has been a great bowling resource for the Chennai Super Kings as he has picked up 12 wickets for his team.