Players to suffer most run-outs in IPL history, Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan in top 7

Mar 11, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
Murali Vijay - With 12 run-outs in 106 matches IPL matches, Vijay is at number 7 in the list of most run-outs.
Dinesh Karthik - He has been dismissed 14 times through run-out in his 242 matches IPL career.
AB de Villiers - The South African batter has been sent back to the pavilion 14 times by run-out in 184 games.
Ambati Rayudu - In 204 matches, he was been run-out 15 times.
Suresh Raina - The former Indian cricketer suffered run-outs 15 times in 205 matches.
Gautam Gambhir - The head coach of Team India has been dismissed by run-outs 16 times in 154 IPL matches.
Shikhar Dhawan - 'Gabbar' tops the list with 16 run-out dismissals in 217 IPL games.