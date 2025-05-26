May 26, 2025, 05:02 PM IST

PBKS vs MI: Head-to-Head IPL records, Jaipur stadium stats and more

Aseem Sharma

As Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will be aiming to sign off the league stage on positive note, let us take a look at their stats and other IPL records.

On head-to-head front, both teams have faced each other 32 times, wherein PBKS won 14 matches and MI clinched 17 games. One match was tied.

The last time both teams locked horns, MI emerged victorious by 9 runs.

Punjab Kings have played at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) stadium 8 times and lost on six occasions. 

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have played 11 games at SMS stadium so far, out of which they won just 4 matches and lost 7 times.

In PBKS vs MI clashes, Rohit Sharma has scored the most runs (602) and Jasprit Bumrah has the most wickets to his name (23).

