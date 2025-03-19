New faces and veteran leaders: IPL 2025 captains revealed

Mar 19, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
Here is the total list of retained and replaced skippers of IPL teams this season.
5 times champions have retained Hardik Pandya for this season as well as their captain. The 31-year-old all-rounder, a constant in the Mumbai Indians side, has captained the IPL giant in the last edition.
Chennai Super Kings also retained their captain from last season Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain of perhaps the most valued team in the IPL, took over the reins in 2024, filling in the massive shoes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni who took CSK to five titles.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a new captain in their camp – Rajat Patidar. Patidar, who was bought mid-season to replace the injured Luvnith Sisodia, scored a blistering century 112* off 54 in the Eliminator contest against Lucknow Super Giants.
Captaining Rajasthan Royals since 2021, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson made his IPL debut under the same camp in 2013. Under his leadership, RR finished third in the 2024 edition.
Delhi Capitals appointed new captain, Axar Patel, to lead the squad in 2025 IPL season. Having spent six years in the Delhi Capitals camp, Patel has been given the honours to lead the side in IPL 2025.
One of the most expensive foreign players of the IPL, Pat Cummins was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2024 auction. Appointed captain in the same year, Cummins took SRH all the way to the finals but unfortunately lost to his previous team, Kolkata Knight Riders. He will be leading the SRH side this year as well.
Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have a new captain: Ajinkya Rahane. But Rahane isn’t new to captaincy. Under his leadership, Team India has only lost one contest.
Gujarat Titans retained Shubham Gill as their captain for the upcoming season. Gill took on the captain duties of Gujarat Titans in 2024. He came to fill in Hardik Pandya’s spot, the same captain who took the franchise to two consecutive IPL finals, while winning the title in their debut season.
Bought for a staggering Rs 26.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Iyer was named as the captain of Punjab Kings. Iyer replaced Shikhar Dhawan as captain for 2025 season.
LSG appointed a new captain for their side this year, Rishabh Pant. The 27-year-old has previously led Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021, 2022, and 2024 editions. He was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a towering Rs 27 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Rishabh Pant replaced KL Rahul for captaincy this season.