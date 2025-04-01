List of players who played in IPL 2024 but are coaching in this season

Apr 1, 2025, 05:24 PM IST
Dinesh Karthik - The wicketkeeper batter was appointed as the batting coach for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025.
He is also the mentor for RCB after the franchise removed Neil McKenzie from the role. Dinesh Karthik played for RCB in the last three seasons of IPL.
Matthew Wade - Another wicketkeeper batter who wore the coaching hat after retiring from cricket in December 2024. He is appointed as an assistant coach for Gujarat Titans (GT) along with Parthiv Patel.
He was part of GT in the last three seasons, however, played just three games in the previous season.
Keiron Pollard - West Indies legend, who played his last IPL in 2022 for Mumbai Indians, has been appointed as the batting coach of the same side.
DJ Bravo - He played his last IPL in 2022 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), however, he switched from CSK to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a mentor ahead of IPL 2025.