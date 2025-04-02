List of players who played for just one IPL team in their entire career

Apr 2, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
Shane Warne - The IPL-winning captain played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) since its inception in 2008. He was part of RR for the starting four seasons.
Sachin Tendulkar - 'Master Blaster' is not only a born Mumbaikar but also has been a Mumbai Indians loyalist since the IPL inaugural season. He played six seasons for MI before finally retiring in 2013.
Lasith Malinga - He started his IPL career in 2009 with Mumbai Indians (MI) and continued till 2019, when MI clinched its fourth title.
Kieron Pollard - He played for Mumbai Indians from 2010 to 2022. Not only this, he even represented MI's satellite teams across other T20 leagues. Currently, he is one of the coaches of the Mumbai squad.
Sunil Narine - Another Windies player who has been a loyalist to one team in IPL is Narine. He made his IPL debut in 2012 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and has been part of he squad ever since.
Jasprit Bumrah - He began his IPL career in 2013 with Mumbai Indians and has been a part of all five titles the franchise won so far.
Arshdeep Singh - He started his IPL career in 2019 with Punjab Kings and is playing for the franchise for the 7th consecutive season in IPL 2025.
Riyan Parag - Like Arshdeep, he was also a part of the 2018 U19 team and made his debut in IPL in 2019. However, he has been part of the RR since last 7 years.
Prithvi Shaw - He made his IPL debut in 2018, becoming the youngest player to open the batting in IPL ever. He joined Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils).
Virat Kohli - The only player in IPL history who played all 18 seasons fro Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).