IPL 2025: MS Dhoni has done THIS act only twice in history, first was 9 years ago

Mar 29, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has always been a vital part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), shocked everyone during the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday.
In the high-voltage game at Chepauk, CSK crumbled to a 50-run defeat against RCB.
Chasing a massive total of 197, CSK never recovered from a nightmare start, losing skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck.
What shocked everyone in the match was MS Dhoni coming to bat at number 9, which he has done just once in his cricketing career and that too nine years ago.
This decision left not only cricket fans but also former cricketers scratching their heads.
Meanwhile, CSK will next face Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.