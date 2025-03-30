Mar 30, 2025, 01:14 PM IST

IPL 2025: List of players who played for both Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Aseem Sharma

KL Rahul - SRH (2014-205), DC (2025)

Shikhar Dhawan - SRH (2013-2018), DC (2019-2021)

Yuvraj Singh - DD (2015), SRH (2016-2017)

Mohammad Shami - DC (2014-2018), SRH (2025)

T Natarajan - SRH (2018-2024), DC (2025)

Khaleel Ahmed - SRH (2018-2021), DC (2022-2024)

Aaron Finch - DC (2011-2012), SRH (2014)

Harshal Patel - DC (2018-2020), SRH (2025)

Jaydev Unadkat - DD (2014-2015), SRH (2024-2025)

Mustafizur Rahman - SRH (2016-2017), DC (2022-2023)

Manish Pandey - SRH (2018-2021), DC (2023)

