IPL 2025: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja becomes first player in history to...

Mar 29, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja reached a unique milestone during the high-voltage game between CSK and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Jaddu scored 25 runs off 19 balls against RCB in Chepauk on Friday, breaching the 3,000 run mark in IPL. However, he went wicketless in the game.
With this innings, Jadeja has now become the first cricketer ever to score 3,000 runs and take 150+ wickets.
In IPL, Jadeja has so far scored 3,001 runs in 242 matches at a strike rate of 129.47, which includes 3 50+ innings.
CSK was chasing down 197 runs but with the fall of wickets at regular intervals, RCB restricted the home side to 147 in 20 overs.
Meanwhile, CSK is currently on the 7th spot in the Points Table with one win and one loss. The Yellow Army will next face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati.