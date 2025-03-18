IPL 2025: 5 oldest players this season featuring Rohit Sharma

Mar 18, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
Indian Premier League is all set to commence on March 22 and will feature several oldest players this season.
MS Dhoni will be playing another season of IPL this year. He is 43.
Faf du Plessis has been signed by Delhi Capitals this season. The 40-year-old will be Axar Patel's deputy in the team.
Ravichandran Ashwin has returned to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. He is 38.
At 37, Rohit Sharma will again be seen playing for Mumbai Indians.
Moeen Ali is associated with Kolkata Knight Riders and is 37 years old.