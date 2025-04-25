IPL 2025: 5 most expensive players who failed to perform so far

Apr 25, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
Riyan Parag (RR) - 14 crore: Despite leading the Rajasthan Royals side for a few games, Riyan's performance has not been up to the mark in the tournament so far.
Rashid Khan (GT) - 18 crore: Gujarat Titans' star bowler hasn't shown his magic so far in IPL 2025 and picked up just 6 wickets in 8 innings.
Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - Rs 18 crore: One of the key all-rounders in CSK has failed to impress in IPL 2025. He has so far scored just 145 runs in 8 matches and took 5 wickets.
Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) - Rs 23.75 crore: With just 135 runs coming from his bat in 6 innings, Venkatesh Iyer has clearly not been able to showcase his talent in IPL 2025 so far.
Rishabh Pant (LSG) - Rs 27 crore: Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant is the most expensive player of IPL 2025. However, in performance terms, he is facing massive criticism for not showcasing the required performance from his bat.