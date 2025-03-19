Hardik Pandya's performance in past seasons of IPL

Mar 19, 2025, 06:26 PM IST
The 30-year-old will be seen leading Mumbai Indians (MI) for the second consecutive year.
Hardik made his IPL debut in 2015 and played 9 matches in total. He scored just 112 runs in the whole tournament.
In the 2016 edition of IPL, Pandya showcased his worst performance ever as he scored just 44 runs in 11 matches and took 3 wickets in total.
In the next season, he played 17 matches wherein he scored 250 runs and took 6 wickets.
In 2018, Pandya scored 260 runs and took 18 wickets in the 13 games he played for MI.
In IPL 2019, he played 16 matches and scored 402 runs and took 14 wickets.
Pandya scored 281 runs in the 2020 edition of IPL but didn't bowl even a single ball in the entire season.
He switched to Gujarat Titans in 2022 where he scored his highest ever in any season. He scored 487 runs and even took 8 wickets.
In the next edition, he played 16 matches scoring 346 runs in the entire season.
Last year, Hardik Pandya returned to MI where he performed well with the ball and took 11 wickets in 14 games.