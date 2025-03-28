Mar 28, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
Ahead of Match No 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, take a look at statistics and records.
The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29.
On the statistics front, GT and MI have faced each other only five times in IPL.
Out of these clashes, Gujarat Titans have emerged victorious three times whereas Mumbai Indians won two games.
In the last match between GT and MI, Gujarat secured a narrow 6-run victory against Mumbai.
Shubman Gill will be leading the Gujarat side in the upcoming game while Hardik Pandya will be captaining MI.
