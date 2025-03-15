Full list of new captains in IPL 2025

Mar 15, 2025, 01:53 PM IST
In the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), five out of 10 teams will witness a new skipper.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Defending champions have changed their captain this year. Ajinkya Rahane has been roped in as the captain this year, replacing Shreyas Iyer.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Rajat Patidar will lead the side in IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Rishbah Pant, one of the costliest players of IPL 2025, has replaced KL Rahul as the captain.
Punjab Kings - After clinching the IPL title for KKR, Shreyas Iyer is all set to lead the team of Punjab this year. He was bought for Rs 26.75 crore by Punjab Kings.
Delhi Capitals - Replacing Rishabh Pant, 'Bapu' Axar Patel will captain Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025.