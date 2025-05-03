Chennai Super Kings's performance in last 5 seasons

May 3, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
IPL 2025 - In the current ongoing season, CSK became the first team to be eliminated from the Playoffs race.
In the previous season as well, Chennai Super Kings were knocked out in the league stage
IPL 2024
CSK won the title in this edition for the 5th time, defeating Gujarat Titans in the Finals.
IPL 2023
In 2022, the Yellow Army were knocked out of the group stages of the tournament.
IPL 2022
Chennai Super Kings won the title, beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the Finals.
IPL 2021