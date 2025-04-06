Biggest defeats for each IPL team so far

Apr 6, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
Delhi Capitals - DC (then Delhi Daredevils) suffered the heaviest defeat in IPL so far. Delhi lost to Mumbai Indians by 146 runs in IPL 2017.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Kolkata Knight Riders beat RCB by 140 runs in the inaugural IPL match in 2008.
Punjab Kings - RCB defeated PBKS (then Kings XI Punjab) by 138 runs in IPL 2015.
Rajasthan Royals - RR faced its biggest defeat by RCB in IPL 2023 where the Royals lost the game by 112 runs.
Kolkata Knight Riders - KKR faced 102-run defeat from MI in IPL 2018.
Lucknow Super Giants - One of the newest franchises in IPL tasted their biggest loss against KKR by 98 runs.
Mumbai Indians - MI suffered their biggest defeat against RR by a staggering 87 runs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad - The Men in Orange were defeated by KKR by 80 runs in the ongoing season of IPL.
Gujarat Titans - Chennai Super Kings crushed GT by 63 runs in the previous season of IPL.
Chennai Super Kings - Yellow Army suffered their biggest defeat by MI by 60 runs in 2013 edition of IPL.