Amit Mishra vs Jasprit Bumrah: Who has more IPL wickets?

Mar 11, 2025, 07:17 PM IST
Amit Mishra made his IPL debut in 2008 and since then has played 162 matches in total.
On the other hand, Bumrah first played IPL in the 2013 edition and has appeared in 133 matches so far.
In his IPL career, Mishra has so far picked a total of 174 wickets with his best performance in the 2013 edition of the tournament. He took 21 wickets in IPL 6.
Bumrah has taken 165 wickets in just 133 games in IPL. His best performance came in the 2020 edition of the tournament where he took 27 wickets.
Talking about best bowling figures, Mishra took a fifer in his debut season of IPL in 2008.
Jasprit Bumrah has taken a fifer in many seasons but the best and economical one came in the 2022 edition where he took 5/10 against Kolkata Knight Riders.