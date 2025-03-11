8 batters with most runs in IPL history

Mar 11, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
No 8 - Chris Gayle has played 142 matches and scored 4,952 runs including the best score of unbeaten 175.
No 7 - AB de Villiers has 5,162 runs in 184 matches. He has scored runs with a strike rate of 151.68 including 3 centuries and 40 half-centuries.
No 6 - MS Dhoni has played the most matches in IPL history and has 5,243 runs to his name.
No 5 - Suresh Raina has scored 5,528 runs in 205 matches. His best score is an unbeaten 100 against Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab).
No 4 - David Warner scored 6,565 runs in 184 games and has been so far associated with teams like Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
No 3 - 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma has played 257 matches so far and scored 6,628 runs including two centuries and 43 half-centuries.
No 2 - Shikhar Dhawan, in his 222 matches, scored 6,769 runs with a strike rate of 127.14.
No 1 - No points for guessing Virat Kohli is at the top of the list with 8,004 runs in 252 matches. He has 8 centuries and 55 half-centuries to his name.