Mar 15, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
Most of the highest scores by a team came in the previous edition of IPL. Let us take a look at the seven highest-scoring innings in IPL so far.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tops the list with its score of 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2024 edition of IPL.
The second-highest score is also registered in SRH's name when the team scored 277/3 against Mumbai Indians (MI). This also came in the last season of IPL.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is at number 3 with 272/7 against Delhi Capitals. These innings of KKR came last year.
Sunrisers Hyderabad is again here with 266/7 against Delhi Capitals. SRH won the game by 67 runs.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru scored 263/5 against Pune Warriors in 2013.
Punjab Kings smashed 262/2 against Kolkata Knight Riders last year.
RCB's 262/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad also came in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League.