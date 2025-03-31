5 times MS Dhoni couldn't win IPL match in death overs

Mar 31, 2025, 03:25 PM IST
The most recent failed chase was against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati where Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were chasing a target of 183 runs but lost the game by 6 runs.
Vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 - Chasing a target of 176 runs, CSK reached 172/6 in 20 overs, with Dhoni slamming an unbeaten knock of 32 runs off 17 balls.
Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 - When CSK needed 28 runs in the last over which came down to 14 in last two balls. The Yellow Army lost the game by 7 runs.
Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2019 - CSK were chasing a target of 161/7 in 20 overs, and could only reach 160/8 in 20 overs, losing by a run.
Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2016 - Dhoni was the skipper of the Pune Supergiants and his team needed only six runs to win in two balls. In the fifth delivery, Dhoni went for a double off Ashish Nehra's bouncer but got run out while taking the second run.
Vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2013 - In the season's final, CSK were chasing a target of 148/9 in 20 overs, but could only reach 125/9, losing by 23 runs.