5 batters with most runs in IPL Playoffs

May 20, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
After the league stage concludes on May 27, IPL 2025 will commence with its Playoffs matches. Ahead of the Playoffs, let us take a look at the top 5 batters with the most runs in this round.
The former CSK player has an outstanding record in the Playoffs, wherein he scored 714 runs at an average of 37.57.
One of the most successful skippers in IPL history, Dhoni has scored 523 runs in the Playoffs
The next one on the list of the current Gujarat Titans skipper, who has so far scored 474 runs in the Playoffs. He is expected to add more to the tally as his team has already qualified for this season's Playoffs.
The former Australian all-rounder has 389 runs to his name in the Playoffs, which includes a century in the IPL 2018 Final, helping CSK win their third title.
The 5th batter on the list is a former Australian player, who has 388 runs in the Playoffs games.