Indian legends who never played on Pakistan soil

Feb 21, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
Ashwin played over 100 Tests in his career and took over 500 wickets but never got a chance to play against Pakistan at their home.
Ravichandran Ashwin
Virat Kohli has played several limited overs cricket against the Men in Green but never faced a single ball against Pakistan in their country.
Virat Kohli
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has played several white-ball cricket against Team India's arch-rivals but never got a chance to play in their homeland.
Rohit Sharma
Popularly known as the 'Test Specialist' of the Indian cricket team, Cheteshwar Pujara, has also never stepped on Pakistan's ground for a match in his career.
Cheteshwar Pujara
The former captain and vice-captain of the Indian team in Tests also missed the chance to play against Pakistan on their home soil.
Ajinkya Rahane