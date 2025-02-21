Feb 21, 2025, 12:43 PM IST

Indian legends who never played on Pakistan soil

Aseem Sharma

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral series with each other for a long time now. However, the two teams continue to play against each other in ICC tournaments. Here's the list of top Indian players who never got a chance to play on Pakistani soil.

Ashwin played over 100 Tests in his career and took over 500 wickets but never got a chance to play against Pakistan at their home.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Virat Kohli has played several limited overs cricket against the Men in Green but never faced a single ball against Pakistan in their country.

Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has played several white-ball cricket against Team India's arch-rivals but never got a chance to play in their homeland.

Rohit Sharma

Popularly known as the 'Test Specialist' of the Indian cricket team, Cheteshwar Pujara, has also never stepped on Pakistan's ground for a match in his career.

Cheteshwar Pujara

The former captain and vice-captain of the Indian team in Tests also missed the chance to play against Pakistan on their home soil.

Ajinkya Rahane

