Mar 17, 2025, 08:26 PM IST
Harshal Patel vs Varun Chakravarthy: Who took more wickets in IPL 2024?
Shivani Tiwari
Harshal Patel is an Indian cricketer who is a right-arm medium-pace bowler and right-handed batsman.
Varun Chakravarthy is a right-handed batsman and leg-spin bowler for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.
Wicket-taking ability is highly valued, as it disrupts opposition momentum and builds pressure.
Harshal Patel excels in delivering tricky slower balls and yorkers, outsmarting batsmen in the match's closing stages.
Varun Chakravarthy is a mystery spinner with varied bowling styles, making him hard to read and pick.
Both bowlers play significant roles for their respective teams, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Harshal Patel took 24 wickets in IPL 2024 and won the Purple Cap for most wickets.
Varun Chakravarthy took 21 wickets, making him the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2024 season.
Based on the wicket count, Harshal Patel took more wickets than Varun Chakravarthy in IPL 2024.
Next:
Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Riyan Parag: Who scored more runs in IPL 2024?
Click To More..