Dwayne Bravo vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Who has more IPL wickets?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the IPL, having taken at least 20 wickets in five consecutive seasons (2016-2020).
Former West Indies allrounder Dwayne Bravo has ended his long and celebrated career at Chennai Super Kings, with whom he won four IPL titles in different roles.
He holds the joint-record for most wickets in a single edition of the league, taking 32 wickets in 2013. The record was later equaled by Harshal Patel in 2021.
The right-arm seamer has 181 wickets in the IPL, only behind Yuzvendra Chahal (205), Piyush Chawla (192) and Dwayne Bravo (183). Bhuvi needs just three more wickets to go past Bravo and become the leading pacer in the tournament.
Bravo is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history with 183 wickets in 161 matches, a record he achieved while playing for teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Gujarat Lions.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has an impressive economy rate of 7.29 in the IPL, which is one of the best among fast bowlers.
Dwayne Bravo is now the mentor for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of IPL 2025.