Who was the first batsman to get dismissed at 99 in IPL?

Mar 24, 2025, 05:02 PM IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad, the current captain of Chennai Super Kings scored 99 runs from 57 balls in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022.
Chris Gayle
Gayle was dismissed just one run short of a century after playing an impressive innings during a match between KXIP and RR in Abu Dhabi in 2020.
Ishan Kishan
In 2020, during a game between Mumbai Indians and the RCB, Ishan Kishan scored 99 runs off 58 balls before being dismissed.
Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw scored 99 runs off 55 balls but got out just one run short of a century in Delhi Capitals' match against KKR at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL 2019.
Virat Kohli
In 2013 IPL, Virat Kohli, former RCB captain, was the first batter to be dismissed on 99 runs off 58 balls in a match against the Delhi Daredevils.