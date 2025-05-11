When actress Rai Laxmi made shocking revelations about her rumoured relationship with MS Dhoni

May 11, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
Many social media reports often claimed about the rumoured relationship between cricketer MS Dhoni and actress Rai Laxmi.
But this relationship is not what you are thinking in the first place. Both Dhoni and Laxmi share a friendly relationship with each other.
Laxmi, in an old interview, had said that Dhoni had moved on much before her, and he even got married.
She had also said, ''I am surprised that people still have the energy and patience to talk about this. Every time a TV channel digs into Dhoni's past, they make it a point to bring up our relationship.''
''I knew him well and don't know if I can even call it a relationship because it never worked out. We still respect each other,'' she further said.
''He had moved on from our relationship and got married. This is the end of the story. I am a very happy person now, and work is my priority,'' she concluded.
Both Dhoni and Laxmi were often spotted together at parties, which led to rumours that Dhoni even attended Laxmi's birthday celebrations.