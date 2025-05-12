Virat Kohli has a net worth of Rs..., earns nearly Rs 200 cr each year from ads

May 12, 2025, 06:43 PM IST
Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket after a 14-year-long illustrious career.
One of the most popular sportsmen in the world, Virat Kohli, holds a massive net worth and earns millions each year. Let us take a look.
As per Stock Gro, Kohli's net worth stands at Rs 1,050 crore.
Since Virat Kohli is under the A+ category of BCCI's central contracts, the 36-year-old earns Rs 7 crore from the board each year.
Apart from international cricket, RCB pays Rs 15 crore to Kohli each year.
Not only cricket, Kohli reportedly earns Rs 200 crore through advertisements annually.
Virat Kohli also owns a fashion brand named Wrogn and a restaurant chain. He also owns the Indian Super League football team, FC Goa.