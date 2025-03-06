Mar 6, 2025, 08:29 PM IST
Shubman Gill vs Will Young: Which opener boasts superior statistics ahead of IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 final clash?
Aseem Sharma
Indian opener Shubman Gill has so far played 54 ODIs and made his debut in 2019 against New Zealand in Hamilton.
On the other hand, NZ opener Will Young has played 44 ODIs so far and he made his debut in 2021 against Bangladesh in Dunedin.
In the 54 ODIs, Gill has scored 2,744 runs which includes 8 centuries and 15 half-centuries. His latest ton came against Bangladesh in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.
The Blackcaps' opener has scored 1,658 runs so far in his 44 One Day Internationals he played, which includes 4 centuries and 10 half-centuries.
Gill's highest score in the 50-over format came against New Zealand in 2023 when he smashed 208 runs, becoming the fifth Indian batter to score a double century in ODIs.
Young's highest score of 120 runs came in 2022 when he played an unbeaten innings against Netherlands.
In ODIs, Gill has remained not out 8 times while Young came back to the pavilion unbeaten 5 times.
Talking about average and strike rate, Gill has a better record than Young in ODIs. The Indian opener has scored runs with an average of 59.65 and a strike rate of 100.25.
Meanwhile, Young has an average of 42.51 and a strike rate of 87.26 in ODIs.
