Shreyas Iyer's performance in each IPL season

Mar 18, 2025, 08:08 PM IST
Iyer will be leading Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.
In the previous edition of IPL, Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders lifted the cup. Let us take a look at Iyer's past performances in each season.
Iyer made his IPL debut in 2015 with Delhi Capitals. He scored 439 runs in 14 matches which include 4 half-centuries.
In IPL 2016, he played just 6 games and scored 30 runs in total.
In the 2017 edition of IPL, Iyer scored 338 runs in 12 matches including two 50+ innings.
In 2018, the 30-year-old again scored more than 400 runs throughout the season with the best score of an unbeaten 93.
In IPL 2019, he scored 463 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of nearly 120.
The 2020 edition of IPL has been the best season for Iyer so far. He played 17 matches and scored 519 runs in total.
Iyer's last season with Delhi Capitals was the 2021 edition, where he played 8 matches and managed to hit just 175 runs.
He joined KKR in 2022 and scored 401 runs in 14 matches.
Under his captainship, KKR lifted the IPL trophy last year. He scored 351 runs in 15 matches.