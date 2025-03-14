Shreyas Iyer vs MS Dhoni: Who hit longer six in IPL?

Mar 14, 2025, 06:46 PM IST
MS Dhoni is the most successful IPL captain with five titles and a high win percentage leading Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants.
Shreyas Iyer became captain unexpectedly in 2018 and has excelled in the role for Delhi Capitals, KKR, and now Punjab Kings. He has won 40 out of 70 matches as captain in the IPL.
As captain of the same team, Dhoni won two IPL titles in consecutive years, 2010 and 2011. He also reached the final in the first edition of the IPL in 2008.
Shreyas Iyer made history by leading two different teams, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, to the final and winning the title with KKR, a first for any captain.
This year, Iyer made history by becoming the first Indian to captain three different IPL teams. His biggest challenge will be to lead the Punjab Kings under coach Ricky Ponting.
MS Dhoni has hit 252 sixes in 229 innings, while Shreyas Iyer has hit 113 sixes in 115 innings.
During the 2024 IPL season, MS Dhoni hit a 110-meter long six in a match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Shreyas Iyer hit a huge six measuring 98 meters during a key match between KKR and LSG in the IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.