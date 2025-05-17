RCB vs KKR: Head-to-Head record ahead of Match No. 58 of IPL 2025

May 17, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have faced each other 36 times.
Out of these, RCB won 15 times while KKR won on 21 different occasions.
In the last match played between these two sides, RCB won the contest by 7 wickets.
However, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, out of the 13 matches between these two teams, KKR won 9 times while the home side clinched just 4 games.
RCB have played 105 games at their home venue and won 50 of them. They even lost 50 matches while one match were tied and 4 of them went in No Result.
Interestingly, IPL 2025 began with KKR vs RCB match. Now, IPL 2025 is again restarting with RCB vs KKR game.