Mar 9, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja often captivates attention for his bowling skills. He is also known for completing his overs at breakneck pace.
But the record of completing the quickest over doesn't belong to him.
Former Pakistani skipper Younis Khan bowled the shortest over in first-class cricket during the County Championship game between Yorkshire and Sussex at Headingley in June 2007.
He completed one of his overs in the game in just 35 seconds.
For the unversed, Jadeja completed the 50th over in just 64 overs in September 2021 against England.
In 2023, Jadeja completed an over in just 93 seconds in the finals of the World Test Championship.