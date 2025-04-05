MS Dhoni vs Rishabh Pant: Who has hit longest six in international cricket?

Apr 5, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant are two star players in the cricket world.
The duo have impressive careers in international cricket.
But do you know who has hit the longest six?
It is captain cool, MS Dhoni, who slammed a 118-metre six against New Zealand in 2009.
Rishabh Pant smashed a massive 107-meter six off Tim Southee.
He smashed the massive short in a Test match against New Zealand in October 2024.
Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history when LSG bought him for Rs 27 crore last year.
Both Dhoni and Pant are hailed as the greatest wicketkeeper batters.
Dhoni has retired from international cricket but still plays in IPL for CSK. Pant plays for Team India across formats.