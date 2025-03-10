Mar 10, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
Mohammad Shami vs Jasprit Bumrah: Who has more wickets outside Asia?
Aseem Sharma
Team India's bowling department is very much dependent on two pacers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. Let us take a look who has more wickets outside the Asian continent in Tests and ODIs.
In Tests, Bumrah has picked 158 wickets so far outside Asia, with a maximum in the Oceanic country of Australia.
In ODIs, Bumrah has 58 wickets in his kitty outside Asia. On the other hand, Shami has picked 98 wickets in continents other than Asia.
Overall, Bumrah has 149 wickets in ODIs and 205 wickets in Tests in international cricket.
On the other hand, Shami has picked 206 wickets in ODIs so far and 229 wickets in the red-ball format.
