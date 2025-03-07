Mar 7, 2025, 04:34 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah vs Mohammed Shami: Fastest 100 ODI wickets

Chankesh Rao

Mohammed Shami picked 205 wickets after 107 ODIs 

Jasprit Bumrah has so far picked 149 wickets after 89 ODIs 

Bumrah completed 100 ODI wickets in 57 games for India

Shami notched up 100 scalps in 56 games.

Shami's bowling average is 23.80 

Bumrah's bowling average after 89 ODIs is 23.55. 

Shami bowled 52 maiden overs in 107 ODIs 

Bumrah has so far bowled 57 maiden overs after 89 ODIs 

Shami picked 10 four-wicket hauls and 6 five-wicket haul in 107 ODIs 

Bumrah has so far picked 6 four-wicket hauls and 2 five-wicket hauls 

Next: Shubman Gill vs Will Young: Which opener boasts superior statistics ahead of IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 final clash?