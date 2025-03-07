Jasprit Bumrah vs Mohammed Shami: Fastest 100 ODI wickets

Mar 7, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
Mohammed Shami picked 205 wickets after 107 ODIs
Jasprit Bumrah has so far picked 149 wickets after 89 ODIs
Bumrah completed 100 ODI wickets in 57 games for India
Shami notched up 100 scalps in 56 games.
Shami's bowling average is 23.80
Bumrah's bowling average after 89 ODIs is 23.55.
Shami bowled 52 maiden overs in 107 ODIs
Bumrah has so far bowled 57 maiden overs after 89 ODIs
Shami picked 10 four-wicket hauls and 6 five-wicket haul in 107 ODIs
Bumrah has so far picked 6 four-wicket hauls and 2 five-wicket hauls