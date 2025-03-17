IPL 2025: Virat Kohli eyes BIG records that he can set in upcoming tournament 

Mar 17, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
Being one of the OG IPL players, Virat eyes several IPL records which he can create in the upcoming season.
Virat needs just three 50+ scores to break David Warner's record of most 50-plus innings in IPL.
If Virat took five more catches in the upcoming tournament, he will overtake AB de Villiers record of most catches.
Virat can also become the first player ever in IPL history to hit 1,000 boundaries.
Currently, he is standing tall with 977 boundaries which include 272 sixes and 705 fours.
Virat is just 293 runs away from completing his 13,000 T20I runs.
RCB is set to commence their IPL 2025 campaign against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 22.